Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Surface

The Air Jordan 4 "Where the Wild Things Are."

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Social media is going crazy over an upcoming Air Jordan 4 release that appears to draw inspiration from an iconic children’s book.

Images have hit the net this week of the kids’ exclusive Air Jordan 4 style dubbed “Where the Wild Things Are.” The shoe dons a brown-based upper and is constructed with leather as the base and flurry patches by the ankle collar and tucked behind the tongue resembling the animals featured in the classic ’60s novel “Where the Wild Things Are” written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. Adding to the design are multicolored eye stays wearing hues like blue, red, neon yellow, and pink. The rest of the look continues with a dark brown heel counter featuring the signature Jumpman logo, a two-tone white and brown midsole, and a gum outsole.

According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 4 “Where the Wild Things Are” will be released on Nov. 5 and will be available exclusively in grade school, preschool and toddler sizing. The shoe will be available on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

Although images of the “Where the Wild Things Are”-inspired Air Jordan 4 style, Jordan Brand hasn’t confirmed that this iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe is inspired by the characters from the classic book.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 “Where the Wild Things Are.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 “Where the Wild Things Are.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 4 “Where the Wild Things Are.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 4 “Where the Wild Things Are.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike