The Classic Air Jordan 4 ‘White Cement’ Is Releasing as a Golf Shoe

By Victor Deng
Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf 'White/Cement'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf in the "White/Cement" colorway.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Although NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers are typically associated with the basketball court, Jordan Brand has reimagined one of the baller’s iconic styles into a golf shoe for its latest release.

Sneaker leak Twitter account @J23app shared images of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf in the iconic “White/Cement” colorway, a style that originally released in 1989.

Similar to its basketball counterpart, the latest look is executed in a predominantly white leather upper that’s paired with gray and black-speckled accents on the wings, heel counter and midsole. Adding to the look is a red Jumpman logo on the tongue and an updated outsole featuring spikes for the golf course.

Although images of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf in the “White/Cement” iteration were shared on social media, release info has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand. However, Instagram account @zSneakerheadz revealed that the shoe is set to launch “soon,” without offering an exact date.

Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf 'White/Cement'
The Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf in the “White/Cement” colorway.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf 'White/Cement'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf in the “White/Cement” colorway.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf 'White/Cement'
The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf in the “White/Cement” colorway.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf 'White/Cement'
A top view of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf in the “White/Cement” colorway.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf 'White/Cement'
The heel of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf in the “White/Cement” colorway.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf 'White/Cement'
The outsole of the Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf in the “White/Cement” colorway.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related Jordan Brand news, the brand is releasing a new colorway of the Air Jordan 12 Low for Super Bowl LV tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe comes with a $190 price tag.

