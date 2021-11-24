Jordan Brand Adds Pony Hair to New Air Jordan 4 Golf Shoe

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand has a new Air Jordan Golf style dropping soon and it appears that fans won’t need to wait too long before they can get their hands on a pair.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the upcoming Air Jordan 4 Golf “Black Cat” on Instagram yesterday along with early release info pointing to a December launch.

The shoe wears a stealthy black color scheme predominantly on the faux pony hair upper, the shiny patent leather eye stays, tongue, and ankle collar. The shoe’s heel counter also comes in black but incorporates a speckled-like design on the surface. Adding to the look is the Air Jordan Golf branding stamped on the footbed, a black Air-cushioned midsole and a spiked outsole for the gold course.

Jordan Brand introduced the “Black Cat” iteration of the Air Jordan 4 in 2006 before the style returned to shelves in January 2020 in sizes for the entire family. A similar rendition of the shoe was created in 2019 when Jordan Brand joined forces with Nordstrom’s VP of creative projects and home Olivia Kim to deliver their Air Jordan 4 “No Cover” collab, which is currently reselling on the secondary market for around $413 on StockX.

In addition to sharing a first look at the shoe, @zSneakerheadz revealed that the Air Jordan 4 Golf “Black Cat” will be released at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers on Dec. 4. The shoe will come with a $220 price tag.

