Jordan Brand Unveils the Highly-Anticipated Air Jordan 36

The latest sneaker in Michael Jordan’s signature basketball line is here.

After being teased on social media in May by WNBA star Satou Sabally, Jordan Brand revealed the Air Jordan 36 today and fans won’t need to wait before they can get their hands on a pair.

According to the brand, it opted to use a jacquard leno-weave material for the shoe’s upper that’s robust while also lightweight and adaptable to different foot shapes. The Jordan 36’s standout design element is the midsole, which is equipped with the most Zoom Air cushioning that the brand has put into a signature shoe. This is due to the full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stitched directly to the upper and it sits above another forefoot Zoom Air unit for added responsiveness. Just like the previous Jordan 34 and 35, an Eclipse Plate is featured on the center of the midsole for weight reduction and expose the shoe’s stabilizing shank plate. Rounding out the design is a multi-directional traction pattern on the outsole providing athletes with a quick change of direction and control on the court.

“Within the basketball landscape, we wanted to create a new language for light,” said Jacqueline Lefferts, Jordan Brand Lead Materials Designer. “We asked ourselves, What does light look like? It’s a product of the upper’s weight, but it’s also a trait of the upper itself in that light is a defining quality.”

The Air Jordan 36 is available now in the “Glory” colorway at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe comes with a $185 price tag. Additional styles including player-exclusive colorways for Guo Ailun, Kia Nurse, Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, and Luka Doncic are also releasing in August and September.

The Air Jordan 36 “Kia Nurse.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 36 “Guo Ailun.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 36 “Jayson Tatum.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 36 “Rui Hachimura.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 36 “Luka Doncic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 36 “First Light.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike