The Air Jordan 35 ‘Paris’ Is Reportedly Limited to Only 102 Pairs

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 35 "Paris."

Jordan Brand is paying homage to the city of Paris with the next iteration of the Air Jordan 35.

Sneaker leak Twitter account @J23app shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 35 “Paris,” a new colorway that will be limited to only 102 pairs.

This Parisian-inspired makeup of the brand’s latest performance basketball model features a predominantly ivory color scheme but the look is elevated with floral details at the toe box, sock liner and footbed. Linking the shoe back to the French capital is the number 75 stamped on the heel counter representing the Paris area code and the city’s “Paname” nickname printed on the heel tab. A tag behind the tongue confirms that a limited run of 102 units will be available for this iteration. The look continues with a multicolored Eclipse Plate 2.0 plate in the midsole and a pink rubber outsole.

Although a first look at the Air Jordan 35 “Paris” was shared by the account, the release has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand at the time of publication.

Watch on FN

The Air Jordan 35 “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 35 “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 35 “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top view of the Air Jordan 35 “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel view of the Air Jordan 35 “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 35 “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The tongue tag of the Air Jordan 35 “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A closer look at the Air Jordan 35 “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A closer look at the Air Jordan 35 “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 35 “Paris.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the latest Air Jordan 13 Retro “Starfish” will be released in full-family sizing on Jan. 16 via SNKRS and at select retailers.