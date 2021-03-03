Jordan Brand is revisiting a classic colorway for its next Air Jordan 35 release.

The sportswear brand shared images of Michael Jordan’s latest signature basketball sneaker in the latest “Fire Red” iteration, which is slated to drop at select retailers overseas this week.

The next style for the court-ready design wears a clean white color scheme predominantly on the textile mesh upper that’s paired with matching suede overlays and Flightwire on the sides for additional support. Additionally, reflective silver accents appear on the tongue as well as on the heel tab boasting the “Nike Air” branding. Adding to the design is vibrant red hits covering the sock liner and on the midsole’s Eclipse Plate 2.0, which also includes a visible Zoom Air unit at the heel, and a white outsole equipped with the traditional herringbone traction pattern.

When Jordan Brand unveiled the silhouette in September 2020, it confirmed that the Air Jordan 35 attributed some of its design aspects to the Air Jordan 5 as seen with the aesthetic of the tongue as well as the Kurim detailing and molded foam pods around the ankle collar.

While images of the Air Jordan 35 “Fire Red” were revealed, the release details have yet to be announced by the brand but Japanese retailer Atmos confirmed that the style is releasing tomorrow. The shoe will retail for $180.

The Air Jordan 35 “Fire Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

