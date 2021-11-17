Jordan Brand to Deliver the Air Jordan 3 ‘Patchwork’ on Cyber Monday

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 3 dropping soon that’s perfect to add to your holiday shopping list this season.

The sportswear brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that the latest Air Jordan 3 “Patchwork” will hit shelves before month’s end.

According to the brand, the new makeup of Michael Jordan’s popular signature shoe references vintage fabrics stores. The upper features a DIY-inspired patchwork design predominantly with the woodland, rain, and oak bark camo patterns serving as the base of the style. This iteration of the shoe also incorporates premium waxed canvas, herringbone, wool, and twill materials throughout the model while interchangeable Nike Air and Jumpman patches allow fans to personalize the look.

“Celebrate the legendary Air Jordan 3 with an all-new “Patchwork” makeup. Since its release in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 has distinguished itself as a style staple, beloved for its unique stance, shape, array of colors and premium materials,” Jordan Brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Air Jordan 3 “Patchwork” will be released on Cyber Monday (Nov. 29) via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand surprisingly launched the highly-anticipated Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” early on SNKRS this week ahead of the shoe’s scheduled Dec. 11 release date.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 3 “Patchwork.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 3 “Patchwork.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 3 “Patchwork.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 3 “Patchwork.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike