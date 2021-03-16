The Georgetown Hoyas-Inspired Air Jordan 3 ‘Midnight Navy’ Releases This Week

A new Air Jordan 3 style reminiscent of the shoe’s elusive “Georgetown” colorway is heading to retailers soon.

Jordan Brand confirmed on the Nike SNKRS app that the latest “Midnight Navy” iteration of Michael Jordan’s third signature basketball sneaker is releasing this weekend. The shoe wears a navy-based color scheme predominantly on the leather upper that’s coupled with gray accents on the tongue, shoelaces and collar. Adding to the design is the silhouette’s signature elephant print overlays at the forefoot and heel counter, while a white and navy midsole and a gray rubber outsole sit underneath.

According to the shoe’s product description on the SNKRS app, this colorway is a nod to a player-exclusive makeup of the shoe created for the student-athletes at one of basketball’s leading universities. (The hues match those of Georgetown University, which is backed by the brand.) And in 2018, an Air Jordan 3 wearing similar colors to the forthcoming “Midnight Navy” release — albeit with school logos embroidered on the tongue — was made specifically for the Hoyas and given to the players.

The Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” will be released Saturday at 10 a.m. ET via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers in full-family sizing. The men’s version of the shoe will retail for $190, the big kids’ pair will sell for $140, and lastly, the little kids’ and toddler sizes will cost $80 and $60, respectively.

The Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike