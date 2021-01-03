Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘Starfish’ in Full-Family Sizing This Month

Jordan Brand is starting 2021 off strong with the release of a bold iteration of the Air Jordan 13.

The Air Jordan 13 “Starfish” will drop mid-month in sizing for the entire family. The classic Michael Jordan signature sneaker features its signature quilted-leather upper in white, with a bold orange hue taking up the midsole and much of the upper. This all sits atop a black outsole. And like the original, this version also features a holographic cat eye on the heel near the collar, a carbon fiber shank plate and paw-like outsoles. The brand also confirmed that the Air Jordan 13 “Starfish” will come in OG packaging.

The Air Jordan 13 “Starfish” arrives on Jan. 16 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET. It will retail for $190. Additionally, the sneaker will release in big kids’ sizing ($140), little kids’ sizing ($80) and toddler sizing ($60).

To Buy: Air Jordan 13 “Starfish” (Men’s), $190; Nike.com (Jan. 16)

However, if you don’t want to wait to buy the shoe on release date, some pairs have already made their way to the resale market. For instance, StockX has men’s sizing of the look starting at $238. And GOAT has men’s sizing starting at $273.

To Buy: Air Jordan 13 “Starfish” (Men’s), $238 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Air Jordan 13 “Starfish” (Men’s), $273 and up; GOAT.com

Air Jordan 13 “Starfish.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 13 “Starfish.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heels of the Air Jordan 13 “Starfish.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 13 “Starfish” outsole.

A top down look at the Air Jordan 13 “Starfish.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.