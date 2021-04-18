Jordan Brand Will Release the Air Jordan 13 ‘Red Flint’ in Full-Family Sizing

Jordan Brand is giving a beloved Air Jordan 13 colorway an update for May.

The athletic powerhouse released the “Flint” iteration of the Michael Jordan signature shoe roughly six months after the Air Jordan 13 in November 1997. Next month, Jordan Brand will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint,” a look it said is “breathing new life” into “Flint Gray” by adding its bold gym red hue.

The gym red color dominates much of the upper, and also appears on the collar and the tongue. Gray and white also consume much of the upper and the midsole, and the look is completed with a black, white and red outsole. And as with other iterations of the Air Jordan 13, the “Red Flint” look features Jumpman branding on the tongues, “Jordan” on the label at the base of the tongue and the holographic eye on the upper near the collar.

The Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint” arrives via the SNKRS app on May 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Adult sizing will retail for $190. Additionally, Jordan Brand will deliver the shoe big kids’ ($140), little kids’ ($80) and toddler($60) sizing on release day.

Last year, Jordan Brand delivered a retro iteration of the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” in May to much fanfare. So much so that “the stock market of things” StockX revealed in July that it had sold 40,000 pairs of the look, making it the fastest selling sneaker in the platform’s history. And in December, as part of its 2020 Year in Fashion report, Lyst — with help from StockX — determined that the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” was the sneaker with the greatest impact on fashion searches in 2020.

Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint.”

The heels of the Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike