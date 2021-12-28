Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘Court Purple’ Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13 coming soon.

The sportswear brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” next week.

The latest iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe dons a two-tone color scheme with a black textile mesh and leather upper appearing at the midfoot and toebox while purple suede is used for the underlay at the heel counter. This iteration of the Air Jordan 13 also features the classic cat eye-inspired hologram by the ankle collar while reflective accents also appear when light hits the center of the shoe. Completing the look is a purple midsole and a black rubber outsole.

“A classic Jordan Brand heritage color seen throughout many styles over the years, Court Purple is finally making its mark on the Air Jordan 13,” Jordan Brand wrote for the shoe’s product description. “As a new twist on the original Air Jordan 13 makeup, the bold Court Purple color steals the show for a modern look.”

The Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” will be released on Jan. 8 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. This iteration of the shoe will be available in adult ($190) and big kids’ ($140) sizing.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike