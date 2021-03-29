The Spring-Inspired Air Jordan 12 Low ‘Lagoon Pulse’ Are Releasing This Week 

Embrace spring with the new Air Jordan 12 Low “Lagoon Pulse” sneakers.

Dropping this week, the airy kicks are executed using a bold blue and white color blocking design that takes inspiration from spring time.

The sneakers, created by design legend Tinker Hatfield, feature premium materials and a tall mudguard. The shoes also feature reflective hits and a gradient insole.

The Air Jordan 12 Low “Lagoon Pulse” will be available on April 3 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app. The kicks come with a $200 price tag.

Air Jordan 12 “Lagoon Pulse” CREDIT: Nike

The drop comes on the heels of the Air Jordan 12 “Hyper Pink/Arctic Punch,” which sold out quickly earlier this month — and were briefly available on the resale market. The shoes update the vintage mid-top with pops of pink on the sneaker’s heel tab, molded eyelets and Jumpman tongue branding. At the upper, an abstract, faded pink pattern is found.

The Air Jordan 12 was originally released in 1996 in a White/Black/Taxi colorway. The shoe was designed by Hatfield and retailed for $135. The sneakers are forever symbolic of Michael Jordan’s enduring drive and talent. The star athlete’s 1996-97 season with the Chicago Bulls saw him score 38 points in Game 5 of The Finals against the Utah Jazz.

In addition to recent Air Jordan 12 drops, the brand released the Air Jordan 5 “Stealth” on March 27. The “Stealth” colorway launched in 2006 and Jordan Brand confirmed the release would resemble the original, but with “subtle twists.” The shoe features white leather uppers with reflective silver tongues and hits of black and blue throughout.