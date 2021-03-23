The Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Pink’ Sold Out Quickly Yesterday — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 12 Retro "Arctic Punch."

Jordan Brand’s latest Air Jordan 12 “Arctic Punch” style released at various retailers yesterday, and it sold quickly. However, pairs are now available on the resale market, and prices aren’t astronomically high.

On StockX, for instance, the kids’ exclusive Air Jordan 12 “Arctic Punch” colorway at the time of publication is reselling for $195. Prices for the shoe start at $185 for a kids’ size 4.5 and upwards of $219 for a kids’ size 3.5.

And on GOAT, prices for the same shoe start at $193 for a kids size 6 and on the opposite side of the price spectrum, the style resells for as high as $226 for a kids size 3.5.

The Air Jordan 12 Retro “Arctic Punch.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 12 Retro “Arctic Punch.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 12 Retro “Arctic Punch.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 12 “Arctic Punch” sports a pink-based leather upper and is paired with white leather overlay panels for the mudguard and medial side. The style also features bold pink accents including on the tongue’s Jumpman and ‘TWO3’ branding along with the sock liner and heel’s pull tab. Completing the look is a white foam midsole and outsole.

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 12 Retro “Arctic Punch.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 12 Retro “Arctic Punch.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 12 Retro “Arctic Punch.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

