Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost.

The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at the time of publication for an average price of $437 with the lowest asking price at $296 for a men’s size 4.5 and upwards of $550 for a men’s size 18.

The same shoe is also available on GOAT and the lowest ask for a pair is $338 for a men’s size 9.5 and the highest asking price is $600 for a men’s size 18.

According to the brand, the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is is returning this year to celebrate the shoe’s 20th anniversary. This classic colorway was worn on court by Michael Jordan during his playing days with the Washington Wizards, and the shoe features a gray nubuck leather upper that’s paired with a shiny patent leather mudguard. Rounding out the design is a full-length Nike Air cushioned midsole and an icy outsole.

The Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is slated to release on Dec. 11 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. in adults ($225), big kids ($185), little kids ($100), toddler ($80), and infants ($60) sizing.