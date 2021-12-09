The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release.

The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on the midsole, which controls the power lacing technology on the tongue providing a personalized fit. Fans can also customize the hues of the Adapt buttons via the Nike Adapt app. Rounding out the design is a blue semi-translucent outsole.

“The Adapt iteration takes the silhouette into Jordan Brand’s future. By folding in the best of Nike technology, we’ve delivered on Tinker’s original vision of the Air Jordan 11, while simultaneously offering wearers the most personalized Jumpman shoes to date,” Jordan Brand VP and chief design officer Martin Lotti said in a statement about the Air Jordan 11 Adapt.

Although images of the shoe were shared by @zSneakerheadz, release details for the Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand but the shoe is expected to retail for $500.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is releasing this Saturday via SNKRS at 10 a.m ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $225.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike