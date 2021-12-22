Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon.

After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end.

The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at the center of the midsole that controls the power-lacing FitAdapt technology to give wearers a customized fit along with a blue translucent outsole.

“This isn’t your parent’s Air Jordan 11. For the Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Dark Powder Blue,” forward-thinking design meets with heritage colors and time-tested style for a celebration of past, present, and future, Jordan Brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Dark Powder Blue” will launch on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app. The shoe will come with a $500 price tag.

In related Air Jordan news, an Air Jordan 5 “Easter” is reportedly releasing in April 2022.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Dark Powder Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Dark Powder Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Dark Powder Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Dark Powder Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike