Jordan Brand Gets Festive With a New Ugly Christmas Sweater Jordan 1 Dropping Soon

Jordan Brand is getting into the holiday spirit with a new ugly Christmas sweater-inspired Air Jordan makeup coming soon.

Images of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Ugly Christmas Sweater” have emerged this week, revealing that the sportswear brand didn’t hold back on channeling the theme with the latest release.

The shoe’s standout design element is the Christmas sweater-inspired panels featuring graphics of a basketball and “23” branding on both the midfoot and ankle collar. The festive look continues with a predominantly red heel counter along with matching Swoosh branding on the sides and teal accents on the tongue tag and Wings logo. On the opposite side of the color spectrum, the forefoot dons a simple black and white color scheme including on the eyestay and toe box. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a red rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Ugly Christmas Sweater” is slated to release on Nov. 30 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand stockists for a retail price of $105. Unfortunately for a majority of those that are fans of the look, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Ugly Christmas Sweater” will only be available in grade school sizing.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand is also delivering a new iteration of the Air Jordan 3 this month. According to the SNKRS release calendar, the latest Jordan 3 “Patchwork” colorway will arrive on Cyber Monday (Nov. 29) via the app for $200.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Ugly Christmas Sweater.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Ugly Christmas Sweater.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Ugly Christmas Sweater.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Ugly Christmas Sweater.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike