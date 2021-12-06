The Rare Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘XQ’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the rarest Air Jordan 1 styles is reportedly making its way back to sneaker stores in 2022.

Sneaker social media account @Fxxkvlogvi shared images of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “XQ” on Instagram this week, an iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that was first released in 2007 and is reportedly releasing again next year.

The shoe dons a premium white leather upper that’s paired with black and red overlays panels including star graphics stamped at the midfoot. The shoe also features gold accents on the Swoosh branding on the sides and the Wings logo on the ankle collar. Breaking up the bold color scheme a white midsole and a gold outsole.

The style was available exclusively at select Nike retailers in China to celebrate the opening of several retail stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou & Shenyang that year. In addition to the regional-exclusive launch, only 240 pairs of the shoe were available, making it only of the most coveted styles ever. Jordan Brand also released the Air Jordan 1 “XQ” as a high-top in 2013 and just like the initial drop, the shoe was only available at select stores in China.

The ’07 release of the Air Jordan 1 “XQ” is currently reselling on StockX with the lowest asking price of $11,445 for a men’s size 11 and upwards of $35,000 for a men’s size 8.5.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “XQ” will hit shelves in spring ’22 but the release hasn’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the fan-favorite Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is returning this Saturday via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $225.