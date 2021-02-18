×
The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Peach Mocha’ Has Sold Out — but You Can Still Get a Pair on the Resale Market

By Victor Deng
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's 'Peach Mocha'
The lateral side of the women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid "Peach Mocha."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand released the Air Jordan 1 Mid in the women’s exclusive “Peach Mocha” colorway last year and months later, fans are still searching for a pair. For fans who missed out during its retail drop, sizes are available on the resale market and prices aren’t astronomically high.

On the resale platform GOAT, for instance, prices for the style at the time of publication start at $168 for a women’s size 11 and go as high as $241 for a women’s size 5.

On the “stock market of things” StockX, pairs of the shoe are reselling for an average price $200 with the lowest asking price at the time of press at $162 for a women’s size 11. On the opposite side of the price spectrum, the shoe goes for as high as $500 for a women’s size 11.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's 'Peach Mocha'
The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid “Peach Mocha.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's 'Peach Mocha'
The lateral side of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid “Peach Mocha.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's 'Peach Mocha'
The medial side of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid “Peach Mocha.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Air Jordan 1 Mid Women’s “Peach Mocha,” $168 and up; GOAT.com

To Buy: Air Jordan 1 Mid Women’s “Peach Mocha,” $162 and up; StockX.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's 'Peach Mocha'
A top-down view of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid “Peach Mocha.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's 'Peach Mocha'
The heel’s view of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid “Peach Mocha.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's 'Peach Mocha'
The outsole of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid “Peach Mocha.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

This women’s exclusive “Peach Mocha” colorway of the Jordan 1 Mid sports a white leather upper that’s coupled with black suede overlays. Giving the style’s name, there are coordinating hues on the dark brown ankle collar and peach accents on the Swoosh and matching shoelaces.

