Resale for the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Bronze Eclipse’ Is Almost at Retail Price

The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low “Bronze Eclipse” was one of the least talked about sneaker releases when it dropped this year but as time went on, the shoe started selling out. However, fans who are in search of the style can find a pair of the resale market and prices aren’t much higher than retail.

For instance, the lowest asking price on StockX at the time of publication is at $133 for a women’s size 11.5 and as high as $177 for a women’s size 8.5.

The same shoe is also available on both GOAT and Flight Club and the pricing for the shoe starts at $138 for a women’s size 11.5 and upwards of $249 for a women’s size 7.5.

Another place that fans can buy a pair of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Bronze Eclipse” is at Stadium Goods. The lowest price for the shoe is $180 for a women’s size 9.5 and on the opposite side of the price spectrum, the highest price is $220 for women’s sizes 7.5 and 8.

This women’s exclusive colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a smooth white leather upper that’s contrasted by dark brown leather overlays. Adding to the design is the signature Jumpman branding stamped on the tongue along with the Wings logo embroidered on the heel. Completing the design is a white midsole and a dark brown rubber outsole.

In related Air Jordan 1 news, Jordan Brand and Houston rapper Travis Scott are reportedly dropping two new Air Jordan 1 collabs in 2022.