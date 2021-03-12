The Classic Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Neutral Grey’ Is Reportedly Returning in June

An original Air Jordan 1 Low colorway is reportedly making its way back to stores soon.

Images of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Neutral Grey” have surfaced, a clean makeup of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe that debuted in 1985. According to sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz, the classic iteration is receiving a reissue this summer.

The look of the low-cut silhouette is executed in a predominantly white leather upper that’s coupled with gray accents on the suede Swoosh branding that continues onto the heel tab. Adding to the clean color scheme are white shoelaces with a matching tongue, while the Nike Air branding on the tag comes in gray. Sticking to the simple execution is a white foam midsole and a gray rubber outsole.

Although the Air Jordan 1 Low “Neutral Grey” originally released in 1985, that wasn’t the only time the style was made available. The brand also reissued this iteration in March 2015, however it was only available at select retailers in Europe.

Images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low “Neutral Grey” style have surfaced, but release info has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand. However, @zSneakerheadz is reporting that the shoe will be released at select Jordan Brand stockists on June 24.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Neutral Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

