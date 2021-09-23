Jordan Brand Just Released the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Arctic Orange’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Air Jordan 1 remains as popular as ever and for fans who have been searching for a pair, Jordan Brand just released the shoe in a new colorway.

Available now on Nike’s website is Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe in the latest “Arctic Orange” makeup. The shoe features a simple but bold two-tone color scheme with black leather serving as the mid panels while light orange hits appear on the toe box, heel counter, and Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the look is the signature “Wings” logo embroidered on the heel along with a Jumpman branding on the tongue tag. Completing the look is a white midsole and a black outsole.

The Jordan 1 was designed by Peter Moore in 1985 and when the shoe first arrived on the NBA courts that year, Jordan was subjected to a fine of $5,000 every time he wore them as the classic black and red colorway violated the league’s uniform policy.

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that’s familiar yet always fresh. It’s made for casual mode, with an iconic design that goes with everything and never goes out of style,” Nike wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Arctic Orange” is available now at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe comes with a $90 price tag. At the time of publication, the style is still available in sizes ranging from a men’s 8 up to a men’s 17.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Arctic Orange.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike