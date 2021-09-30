The Air Jordan 1 KO ‘Storm Blue’ Has Sold Out — and Resale Isn’t Much Higher Than the Retail Price

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue” was one of this month’s most anticipated sneaker releases so it’s no surprise that the shoe sold out quickly when it dropped yesterday. However, fans of the style can still buy a pair on the resale market and prices aren’t much higher than the retail price.

For instance, StockX has a full-size run of the Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue” available at the time of publication for an average price of $186. The lowest asking price for the shoe on the platform is $166 for a men’s size 10.5 and the highest is $250 for a men’s size 17.

The shoe is also available on the secondary resale market platform GOAT, prices for the shoe start at $178 for a men’s size 9. On the high end, the sneaker is reselling for $245 in a men’s size 16.

The Air Jordan 1 KO “Storm Blue” released yesterday and was available via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $140. The classic Michael Jordan lifestyle shoe features a combination of leather and canvas on the upper to provide comfort. The shoe sports a predominantly white color scheme that’s combined with bold storm blue hits on the overlay panels on the upper and on the rubber outsole.