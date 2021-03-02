Images of an Easter-Themed Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Surface — Here’s How to Get a Pair

Now that Easter is only a few short weeks away, Jordan Brand is getting ready to celebrate with the release of an Air Jordan 1 High Zoom style inspired by the holiday coming soon.

The sportswear powerhouse revealed images of an upcoming iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom wearing various hues similar to the ones generally used on the annual holiday.

The look is executed with cream-colored tumbled leather serving as the base of the upper while purple and pink leather overlays appear at the forefoot and light green accents appear on the heel counter and ankle collar. Switching things up from traditional Jordan 1 releases is a cut-out of the Swoosh branding featured on the sides revealing black mesh underlays. The look is finished off with an upgraded full-length Zoom Air-cushioning in the midsole and a white rubber outsole with translucent trims.

While images of the Easter-themed Air Jordan 1 High Zoom were shared, official release details have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom “Easter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

While sneaker fans wait in anticipation for the latest Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, another coveted style of the Air Jordan 1 is releasing soon. The Air Jordan 1 High “University Blue” will be released this Saturday via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand stockists. The shoe will be available in men’s ($170) and big kids’ ($130) sizing.