Images of the Women’s Air Jordan 1 High ‘Atmosphere’ Have Emerged

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 sneaker is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram this week of the latest Air Jordan 1 High “Atmosphere” colorway, a new makeup of Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe designed for female sneaker fans. According to Jordan Brand, this iteration will release as part of the Holiday 2021 Air Jordan Retro collection and the look is inspired by bubble gum.

The shoe features a tumbled white leather upper at the quarter panels and is paired with obsidian matte nubuck and pink patent leather for the overlay panels. Adding to the design is an obsidian-colored tongue along with matching shoelaces, and a white foam midsole. Finishing off the bubble gum-inspired look is a graphic of a bubble gum splat toward the heel of the outsole. The shoe will also come with elevated packaging.

Although the style is designed specifically for women, the brand has confirmed that this colorway will also be available in pre-school and toddler sizing.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 High Women’s “Atmosphere” will be released on Dec. 22 via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $170 price tag.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High Women’s “Atmosphere.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High Women’s “Atmosphere.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the highly-anticipated release of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” will arrive this Saturday. The acclaimed style will be available in full-family sizing and will retail between $60 to $225.