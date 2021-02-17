The Women’s-Exclusive Air Jordan 1 High ‘Silver Toe’ Is Releasing This Week — Here’s How to Buy a Pair

The lateral side of the womens exclusive Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Silver Toe."

One of the most anticipated sneakers releasing this week is a new Air Jordan 1 High style created specifically for women.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Silver Toe” will drop exclusively in women’s sizing this Friday. According to the shoe’s product description on the SNKRS app, the latest iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe offers a twist on the Air Jordan 1 High “Gold Toe” that released in February 2018, but switches out the gold patent leather for “crinkle” silver.

The style features white leather as its base that’s contrasted by black leather overlays with matching Swoosh branding on the sides while silver hits cover the heel counter, ankle collar, and toe box. Completing the look is a white midsole and a black outsole.

The women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Silver Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Silver Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Silver Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 1 “Silver Toe” colorway will be released exclusively in women’s sizing on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand stockists. The style will come with a $170 price tag.

To Buy: Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Silver Toe,” $170; Nike.com

A top-down view of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Silver Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Silver Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Silver Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.