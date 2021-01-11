The Air Jordan 1 High ‘Shadow 2.0’ Will Reportedly Release in the Spring

A new version of an original Air Jordan 1 colorway is reportedly on the way.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @zSneakerheadz revealed new info about the iconic sneaker in the forthcoming “Shadow 2.0” style, an iteration that is reportedly slated to hit retail shelves on May 15 in both men’s and grade school sizing. Based on the moniker of the upcoming release, it is a new take on the original black and gray-based “Shadow” make up that debuted in 1985.

Along with the accompanying release info, the account shared a mock-up photo of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Shadow 2.0” donning a stealthy black color scheme that’s paired with gray accents on the overlays and Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the look is a classic Wings logo at the ankle collar, black shoelaces and a matching tongue. Completing the look is a white midsole and a black outsole.

Although @zSneakerheadz shared the release info on Instagram, the release has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, @zSneakerheadz revealed that a new “Hyper Royal” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG will be available in both men’s and grade school sizing when it releases on April 17. The men’s pair will come with a $170 price tag. It features a premium leather upper that’s coupled with faded blue suede overlays to give the shoe a vintage look. Adding to the design is a gray Swoosh on the sides along with a matching ankle collar and outsole.