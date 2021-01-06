Air Jordan 1 High ‘Hyper Royal’ Is Reportedly Set to Debut in April

Jordan Brand continues to deliver new colorways of the popular Air Jordan 1 High with the latest set to hit retail in the spring.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @zSneakerheadz shared retail photos of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe in the forthcoming “Hyper Royal” make up, which is reportedly scheduled to release in mid-April.

For the latest style, the model sports a predominantly white leather upper that’s coupled with premium suede overlays with a faded effect, giving the shoe a vintage look. Complementing the color scheme are white shoelaces, gray on the side Swoosh branding and ankle collar, white Wings logo on the lateral sides and royal blue accents on the tongue tag and footbed. The look is completed with a white midsole and a gray outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Hyper Royal” will be available in both men’s and grade school sizing when it releases on April 17. The men’s pair will come with a $170 price tag.

Although the info was shared on social media, a release date has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand at the time of publication.

In related Air Jordan news, the aforementioned account revealed this week that the classic Air Jordan 4 is releasing in a new “White/Tech Grey/Black/Fire Red” colorway in full-family sizing on May 29 with men’s sizes retailing for $190. The pair is said to be inspired by the original “Fire Red” and “White Cement” makeups, as well as the “Oreo” retro iteration.