The Air Jordan 1 Center Court That Debuted on ‘The Last Dance’ Is Releasing in a New Colorway

By Victor Deng
Air Jordan 1 Centre Court
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand will soon give its popular Air Jordan 1 Centre Court sneaker a clean new look.

The sportswear giant confirmed on the SNKRS app that the reimagined iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe is releasing in a subtle white and university red colorway next month.

The low-cut lifestyle sneaker features a white-based color scheme predominantly on the premium leather upper but breaking up the look is a red stripe covering the wings overlay panels on the heel counter. Adding to the look is a gray sock liner, a bright red footbed boasting Zoom Air branding, which confirms that a double layer of cushioning is used under the heel for maximum comfort. Completing the design is a sail midsole and matching rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Centre Court in its latest white and university red makeup arrives on April 8 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will retail for $135.

In related news, frequent Jordan Brand collaborator Travis Scott and Nike are dropping a new Air Max 1 collab soon after the duo teased the project during last week’s Air Max Day celebrations.

Air Jordan 1 Centre Court
The Air Jordan 1 Centre Court in the white and university red colorway.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Centre Court
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Centre Court
The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Centre Court
A top-down view of the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Centre Court
The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Centre Court
The toe box of the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Centre Court
The heel counter of the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
