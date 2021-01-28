The Classic Air Jordan 1 High ‘Neutral Grey’ Is Returning for the First Time in 35 Years

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Neutral Grey."

An original colorway of the iconic Air Jordan 1 High is returning to sneaker shelves soon.

Jordan Brand confirmed that the classic “Neutral Grey” iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball model will release next month. This will mark the first time that the classic colorway has launched since it debuted in 1985.

The fan-favorite silhouette features a clean white-based leather upper that’s paired with matching white shoelaces while contrasting gray suede details are featured on the ankle collar and Swoosh branding on the sides. The look continues with an original-styled Nike Air branding on the tongue tag, a white midsole and a gray rubber outsole. According to the product description, the sneaker arrives with retro packaging, including a throwback hangtag showcasing MJ soaring above the Chicago skyline.

The classic Air Jordan 1 High ’85 arrives on the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 10. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag, which is $30 more than the recently-released Air Jordan 1 High styles.

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top down view of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel view of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey.”

The toe box of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel counter of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The ankle collar of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike