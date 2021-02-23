On the Anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s Death, Brooks Reveals $10,000 Commitment to the 2:23 Foundation

As the running community runs for Ahmaud Arbery a year after his death, Brooks announced it has made a financial commitment to the foundation founded in his honor.

The Seattle-based brand revealed a donation of $10,000 to the 2:23 Foundation, a nonprofit organization created to fight systemic injustice. The company stated the financial commitment will support the nonprofit’s scholarship fund to equip “youth in Black and brown communities to pursue careers in social justice.”

“One year ago today, Ahmaud Arbery was murdered while running,” Brooks wrote in a social media statement today. “This was a tragic example of the racism and prejudice that threatens Black and Brown people running, and in their everyday lives.”

Brooks concluded the statement by saying, “This is part of our commitment toward a world where we all run on equal ground.”

Additionally, Brooks said in its statement that it is joining runners throughout the world in the 2:23 Foundation virtual 2.23-mile Finish the Run event.

The 2:23 Foundation is asking people to run 2.23 miles and share photos using the #FinishTheRun and #223fdn hashtags. There are several ways to track the distance, including MapMyRun.com, downloading the Strava app and hitting record, and others. Times can be posted via Elitefeats.com/results and clicking on this event. (Up to five photos can also be uploaded.)

The entry fee for the event is $23, and all proceeds will go to a scholarship fund created to offer “the opportunity to become future lawyers, local leaders, policymakers and social engineers.” If you cannot run today, the nonprofit is allowing runners to upload times and photos until March 3.

For those not interested in running but still want to help, the 2:23 Foundation is also accepting donations via the event website.

Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia. His death, and the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael on murder and aggravated assault charges months after the shooting, were at the center of the national racial inequality discussions that dominated 2020.