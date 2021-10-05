The Adidas Yeezy Slides ‘MX’ Are Reportedly Releasing Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new colorway of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Slides is reportedly releasing soon.

According to sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Kanye West-designed slippers will hit shelves in a new “MX” makeup before year’s end.

At the time of publication, images of the forthcoming Yeezy Slides have yet to surface but the aforementioned account has shared a mock-up depiction on social media to give fans an idea of what could be dropping.

The slipper wears a sail-based color scheme and is paired with a marbled design with hues of gray, blue, black, and white applied throughout the entire silhouette. The Adidas Yeezy Slides is constructed with a soft EVA foam including on the thick midfoot band as well as on the shark tooth-inspired outsole.

Although the early info was shared by @Yeezyinfluence on social media, the release of the Adidas Yeezy Slide “MX” has not been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, reports have recently surfaced that the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is also releasing in several “MX” iterations soon. According to Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the “MX Oat” iteration will be the first shoe from the set to release and will reportedly launch on Oct. 23. The drop continues with the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX Rock” colorway slated to arrive in December and will wrap up with a blue-based “MX” colorway hitting shelves in 2022 but a specific release date has not been announced. Each style is slated to release at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy retailers for $220 each.