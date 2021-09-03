A Stealthy Adidas Yeezy Quantum Style Drops in Full-Family Sizing Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new makeup of the popular Adidas Yeezy Quantum is releasing soon and will be available in sizes for the entire family.

The German sportswear giant unveiled on its release calendar that the stealthy “Onyx” makeup of the Kanye West-designed basketball shoe will hit shelves before month’s end. The forthcoming style will be available in adults, kids, and infant sizes and will retail for $250, $180, and $160, respectively.

The Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Onyx” features a multi-colored Primeknit upper consisting of black and gray striped details at the forefoot while a black neoprene ankle collar and reflective elements appear toward the heel. Adding to the stealthy execution are black shoelaces, a black tongue while a black Boost-cushioned midsole and a matching outsole cushions the underfoot.

The Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Onyx” will be released on Sept. 10 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. Fans can sign up for a chance to purchase a pair on launch day now via the Confirmed app.

The Yeezy Quantum “Onyx” isn’t the only popular Adidas Yeezy sneaker that’s gotten a stealthy makeup this year. The all-black look was also applied to the Yeezy 450 in the “Dark Slate” colorway in June and most recently, the launch of the Yeezy 700 V3 “Dark Glow” as part of this year’s “Yeezy Day” celebrations.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Onyx.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Onyx.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The kids’ version of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Onyx.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas