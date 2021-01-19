The Adidas Yeezy Quantum ‘Flaora’ Is Reportedly Dropping in May

A bold new colorway of the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy Quantum basketball shoe is reportedly on the way.

According to sneaker leak Instagram account @py_rates, the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Flaora” is slated to hit retail shelves in May for a retail price of $250. Given its far-off release date, images of the forthcoming iteration have yet to surface, however the aforementioned social media account shared a mock-up photo giving fans an idea of what to expect.

The shoe’s mid-cut upper is executed in tan, while translucent stripes cover the midfoot. Adding to the design are suede patches appearing at the heel counter and toe box. Capping off the look is a full-length Boost midsole and a tan outsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Quantum silhouette was revealed in December 2018 before it finally dropped during 2020’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Aside from the limited release at select Windy City retailers, pairs were also given away for free from the back of Sherp SUVs that were driving around the city for the weekend.

Although reports of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Flaora” was shared by @py_rates_, the launch info has not been confirmed by Adidas.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, another bold Adidas Yeezy shoe is releasing this year. The Three Stripes will deliver the “Sun” colorway of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 via the Adidas Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers this Saturday. This iteration will come with a retail price of $240 instead of the previous $300 price tag.