Two New Adidas Yeezy Styles Are Releasing This Weekend — Here’s How to Buy the Shoes

Two new Adidas Yeezy styles are headed to sneaker shelves soon.

The German sportswear giant confirmed that the Yeezy QNTM “Sea Teal” and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Ash Pearl” iterations are releasing this Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The latest colorway of the Kanye West-designed basketball shoe boasts a multicolored Primeknit upper sporting a gray-based color scheme that’s contrasted by streaks of black, teal and yellow hues throughout the breathable material. Featured at the heel counter is a reflective panel at its base while a neoprene collar appearing above. Completing the design is a full-length Boost midsole and a tan rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Sea Teal.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Rounding out this week’s Yeezy drops is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Ash Pearl.” Similar to the aforementioned silhouette, the breathable Primeknit material serves as the base for the upper donning a tan and gray color blocking that’s broken up by a brown stripe on the lateral side. Adding to the look are brown shoelaces, a sail Boost midsole, and a beige outsole. Unlike the Yeezy QNTM release, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Ash Pearl” will be available in full-family sizing, which includes men’s ($220), kids ($160) and infants ($140).

Both the Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Sea Teal” and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Ash Pearl” will be released via the Confirmed app and at select retailers this Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Ash Pearl.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The kids’ version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Ash Pearl.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas