The Stealthy Adidas Yeezy QNTM ‘Onyx’ Is Reportedly Releasing in September

Additional colorways are reportedly coming to the popular Adidas Yeezy QNTM shoe this year.

According to the Yeezy insider @YeezyMafia, the Kanye West-designed basketball sneaker is hitting shelves in a stealthy “Onyx” iteration sometime in September. Given its distant launch date, an early look at the forthcoming style has yet to surface but the aforementioned account created mock-up depictions of the shoe to give fans an idea of what’s to come from the Adidas Yeezy line.

The Yeezy QNTM “Onyx” is expected to feature a predominantly black Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by various black, gray, and white stripes that run across the material. Sticking with the stealthy execution is a black suede toe cap while a black neoprene collar appears at the heel. The only trace of branding on the shoe appears with both the Adidas Trefoil and Yeezy logos stamped on the footbed. Completing the look is a black Boost-cushioned midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

While the early release info was shared by the Yeezy insider @YeezyMafia on social media, the release of the Yeezy QNTM “Onyx” has yet to be confirmed by either West or Adidas.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the aforementioned account has also reported this week that the original colorway of the beloved Yeezy Boost 700 is making a comeback. The West-designed dad shoe in the “Wave Runner” makeup debuted in November 2017 and is reportedly releasing again globally sometime in August at select Adidas Yeezy stockists, but a release date for its anticipated return wasn’t specified.