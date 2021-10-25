Adidas Will Reportedly Release a New Yeezy Boot Next Month

Kanye West and Adidas are making sure Yeezy fans have shoes to keep their feet warm during the colder months.

According to Yeezy Mafia’s recent Instagram post, the rapper-turned-designer and the Three Stripes are set to drop the new Yeezy NSLTD Boots, which stands for Yeezy Insulated Boots, next month. Although the release info and images have yet to be shared by the brand, the Yeezy insider has provided a mock-up depiction of the boots.

The upper features a high-top build that has the appearance of a winter puffy jacket along with a leather interior. The design is also completely laceless as velcro is used on the sides to secure the boots to the wearer’s feet. Completing the look is a rubber sole that appears to draw inspiration from the popular Yeezy Foam Runner silhouette as seen with the large perforations on the sides along with a chunky outsole. According to the account, the shoe will debut in a light tan “Khaki” colorway.

The Adidas Yeezy NSLTD Boots in the “Khaki” makeup will reportedly release in November at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. The boots will come with a $250 price tag. Although the early info was shared by the Yeezy insider, the release has not been confirmed by the brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, there’s also a new version of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker dropping soon. According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT will debut in a tonal “Slate Red” colorway in February 2022 for $220. The shoe features a new pattern on the Primeknit upper with new striped details as well as an elongated ankle collar as compared to previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles.