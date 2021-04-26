Here Are All the Adidas Yeezys Reportedly Dropping in May and June

Fans looking to pick up a pair of Adidas Yeezy sneakers in the coming months will have plenty of styles to choose from.

According to the Yeezy insider @Yeezymafia on Instagram, seven different Adidas Yeezy styles are releasing throughout the month of May and as many as eleven pairs hitting shelves in June. In the latest offerings are new styles as well as old favorites making their return.

The Adidas Yeezy lineup for next month kicks off with the Yeezy 500 arriving in the bold “Enflame” colorway on May 8 and shortly after, the Yeezy 500 High will be released in the “Sumac” and “Tactical Orange” makeups on May 17. Also on the release schedule for next month is the Yeezy QNTM “Flash Orange” scheduled to launch on May 22. The final round of drops will include the Yeezy Foam Runner in the new “Mineral Blue” iteration dropping in full-family sizing alongside the return of the shoe in the “Sand” colorway on May 29 followed by the Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien Blue” on May 31.

Quickly picking things up from the stacked May lineup is the Yeezy 700 MNVN in “Bright Cyan” arriving in full-family sizing on June 7. Shortly after, the Yeezy Boost 700 “Enflame Amber” is ready to make its debut on June 11. There’s also another colorway of the Yeezy 500 releasing in June with the “Taupe Light” colorway launching on June 19. Just in time for the warmer weather, the Yeezy line is expected to drop four iterations of the Yeezy Slide including in “Resin,” “Pure,” “Core,” and “Enflame Orange” on June 21. Rounding out the Yeezy releases are the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the three-shoe “Mono” pack dropping in select regions across the globe on June 24. The final Yeezy release for June is the Yeezy 450 “Dark Slate” launching on June 25.

While the early info of the upcoming Adidas Yeezy drops for the month of May and June were shared by the Yeezy insider, the releases have yet to be confirmed by Adidas.