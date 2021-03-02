Here Are the Adidas Yeezy Styles Reportedly Releasing This Month

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line could have plenty of releases to look forward to soon.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, a total of nine Adidas Yeezy styles are hitting stores this month.

The drops start with the re-issue of the popular Yeezy QNTM BSKTBL “Quantum,” which actually released globally yesterday for $250, and on Saturday, the highly-anticipated Yeezy 450 is making its retail debut in the “Cloud White” colorway for $200.

For the second week of this month, the Yeezy insider account revealed that the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Cream” is releasing on March 15 for $300. The shoe features gray mesh as its base and is coupled with suede overlays in a subtle cream tone while a white Boost midsole sits at the underfoot.

The following week, three new Yeezy styles will be up for grabs including the “Covellite” Yeezy Boost 380, the “Sea Teal” Yeezy QNTM, and the “Ash Pearl” Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The first shoe wears a predominantly blue color scheme on the Primeknit upper that’s paired with gray accents along with a full-length Boost midsole. The look of the latter pairs boasts gray-based colorways, which are also equipped with Boost midsoles. The sneakers are releasing on March 15, March 19, and March 20, respectively and will retail for $220 to $250.

The line-up continues with the Yeezy Foam Runner releasing in the “Sand” and “MXT Moon Gray” arriving on March 26 for $80 followed by the Yeezy 700 V3 “Kyanite” launching on March 27 for $200.

While the Yeezy Mafia shared the early launch info on social media, it has yet to be confirmed by West or Adidas.