Resale for the Bold New Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Is Almost Four Times the Retail Price

Kanye West’s latest Yeezy shoe, the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner, was released online today and as expected, the shoe sold out quickly after the launch. For fans who weren’t able to grab a pair during its retail drop, they can still buy a pair on the resale market.

The Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner “Sulfur” is available now on the “stock market of things” StockX with the lowest asking price at the time of publication listed at $650 for a men’s size 8 and a high bid of $717 for a men’s 11.5.

The newest Kanye West-designed shoe in the “Sulfur” colorway was released exclusively at Yeezy Supply today at 8 a.m. ET and came with a $200 price tag. The upper features a laceless slip-on design and dons a two-tone look with a light brown hue dressing the top portion of the shoe combined with a bright yellow hue at the base and outsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Knit Runner was initially expected to be called the “YEEZY TURRELIENS” or “TRRL RNNR.” In addition, the Yeezy insider also revealed that the new Yeezy silhouette draws inspiration from the acclaimed Yeezy Foam Runner but unlike its foam counterpart, this silhouette is made almost entirely out of a knit material.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner “Sulfur.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Three Stripes announced that the popular Yeezy Boost 700 V2 is releasing in a new “Mauve” colorway this Saturday. The shoe will be available via the Confirmed app and at select Yeezy stockists for $240.