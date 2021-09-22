Kanye West’s Newest Adidas Yeezy Shoe Drops Tomorrow

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy line will soon have a new Yeezy silhouette to add to their collection.

The German sportswear giant confirmed today via its Twitter account that the Yeezy Knit Runner will hit shelves tomorrow in the “Sulfur” colorway. According to the Twitter caption, the latest Kanye West-designed shoe will be available exclusively at Yeezy Supply.

The Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner “Sulfur” features a two-tone look with the slip-on laceless knit upper donning a sail hue towards the top portion of the shoe while contrasted by a vibrant yellow color towards the base. Additional details include the shoe size printed by the ankle collar along with a dent at the midfoot. Rounding out the look is a yellow rubber outsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the new silhouette was previously referred to as the “YEEZY TURRELIENS” and “TRRL RNNR.” The Yeezy insider also revealed that the Yeezy Knit Runner draws inspiration from the popular Yeezy Foam Runner but unlike its foam counterpart, this model is constructed almost entirely out of a knit material.

The Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner will be released tomorrow exclusively at Yeezysupply.com at 8 a.m. ET. According to the Yeezy website, fans are recommended to order half a size up from their typical shoe size. At the time of publication, the retail pricing has yet to be announced by the brand but according to Yeezy Mafia, the shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Mauve” is releasing this Saturday via the Adidas Confirmed app, Yeezysupply.com, and at select Yeezy stockists.