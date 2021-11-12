The Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot Is Releasing Tomorrow Exclusively in North America

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line will soon have a new boot to add to their winter rotation.

The Three Stripes announced today that the latest Yeezy Knit Runner Boot will make its retail debut in the “Sulfur” colorway tomorrow. In addition to confirming the release details, Adidas also revealed that the boot will only be available in North America.

The Yeezy Knit Runner Boot features a similar design to its lifestyle counterpart as the base of the upper utilizes a breathable knit material but has been elevated with a nylon ankle collar that’s fastened with a velcro strap on the sides. The shoe also features text by the midfoot confirming that the boot is waterproof and designed in the US along with the shoe’s sizing stamped by the heel. Rounding out the design is a thick rubber outsole providing additional traction to handle the winter conditions.

The Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot “Sulfur” will be released tomorrow exclusively on the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply.com and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists in North America. The boot will come with a $400 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the popular Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner will reportedly hit stores globally in February 2022 in a new “Stone Carbon” colorway according to Yeezy Mafia.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot “Sulfur.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot “Sulfur.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot “Sulfur.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas