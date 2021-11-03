A New Adidas Yeezy Boot Is Reportedly Dropping Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new boot from Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy line is reportedly coming soon.

According to sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence, the latest Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot will make its retail debut before month’s end. In addition to the early release info, the account also shared product images of the boot, which revealed that the base of the silhouette has an identical look to the recently-released Yeezy Knit Runner in the “Sulfur” colorway.

The boot features a sail-based knit upper contrasted by a vibrant yellow color towards the bottom half of the shoe. What’s different between the forthcoming boot and its lifestyle counterpart is the elongated ankle collar constructed with winter-ready materials and is fastened with a velcro strap on the sides. The image also shows that there’s text on the upper displaying the shoe’s size as well as confirming the pair is waterproof and designed in the states. Rounding out the look is a chunky outsole designed for the harsh winter conditions.

Fans first got a glimpse of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot in Aug. 2020 when West was spotted wearing a pair shortly after his Yeezy Season 8 runway show.

According to @Yeezyinfluence, the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot “Sulfur” will be released on Nov. 13 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. At the time of publication, the release of the boots hasn’t been confirmed by the brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the unreleased Yeezy NSLTD Boots are also reportedly making their retail debut this month.