The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Surfaced in an All-Red Colorway

A new colorway of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner is coming soon.

The Yeezy insider @Yeezymafia shared a first look at the Yeezy clog in an unreleased “Vermillion” colorway this week along with sharing the shoe’s reported release date.

The latest Yeezy Foam Runner style wears a tonal all-red color scheme, which famously appeared on Kanye West’s coveted Nike Air Yeezy 2 model as the “Red October” colorway. The entirety of the shoe is constructed of a one-piece foam material and the upper features various holes providing breathability. Completing the design is a matching outsole underneath.

At the time of publication, the release info for the forthcoming Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermillion” style has yet to be announced by the brand but the Yeezy insider revealed that the shoe will release in October at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy stockists for $80.

West and the Yeezy Foam Runner’s designer Steven Smith previewed the shoe at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in 2019 and at the event, the duo confirmed that the silhouette is made from harvested algae and then blended with an EVA material. The two also shared additional insight about the shoe saying that the Foam Runner is the first Adidas Yeezy to be made in the United States and has plans for future styles to replace harmful color dyes with natural ones.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the latest Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Mauve” will be released tomorrow via the Adidas Confirmed app, Yeezysupply.com and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will retail for $240.