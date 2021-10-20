The All-Red Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Vermillion’ Is Reportedly Releasing Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It appears that sneaker fans who are looking to shop the recently leaked Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermillion” style won’t need to wait much longer.

According to sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia, the all-red style of the Kanye West-designed mule will hit shelves next week. In addition to providing the early release info for the shoe, the Yeezy insider also shared a series of photos revealing that the style will wear a tonal red color scheme including on the upper and down to the outsole. The silhouette also features various holes throughout the midfoot for maximum breathability.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner was revealed by West and footwear designer Steven Smith during a panel at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in 2019. It was at the event when the duo announced that the silhouette was designed with sustainability in mind as it’s made from harvested algae and then blended with an EVA material. They later revealed that the Foam Runner is the first Adidas Yeezy to be made in the United States and has plans for future styles to use natural dyes instead of the traditional harmful dyes.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermillion” will be released in full-family sizing on Oct. 29 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select retailers. The adults’ version of the mule will come with an $80 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, three new “MX” colorways of the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are expected to release throughout this holiday season and into 2022.