More Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners Are Reportedly Dropping This Month

More Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners are arriving soon.

According to Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the “Sand” and “MXT Moon Gray” colorways of the popular lifestyle shoe designed by Kanye West will be released on March 26 at select Adidas Yeezy retailers globally for $80 each.

In addition to sharing the early release info, the account also provided images of the shoes. The first pair will come in a tonal off-white color scheme, while the latter features a marbled-like design with dark gray hues at the top of the shoe and beige at the bottom.

Although the Yeezy Mafia revealed the release info for the “Sand” and “MXT Moon Gray” Yeezy Foam Runners, it has not been confirmed by the Adidas.

West shared insights behind the design of the Yeezy Foam Runner at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in 2019, which revealed that the shoe is crafted with harvested algae that is blended together with an EVA material. Additionally, the Foam Runner is the first Yeezy model to be produced in the United States.

Yeezy Mafia also revealed last week that there are five more Adidas Yeezy sneakers reportedly releasing this month, including the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Cream” dropping Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy for $240. Next week will feature the Yeezy Boost 380 “Covellite,” the Yeezy QNTM “Sea Teal” and the “Ash Pearl” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releasing on March 15, March 19 and March 20, respectively. The final Yeezy release for this month will arrive on March 27 with the launch of the Yeezy 700 V3 “Kyanite.”