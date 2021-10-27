A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners Are Releasing This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners are coming soon.

The sportswear giant unveiled today on its Yeezy release calendar that Kanye West’s acclaimed clog shoe will hit shelves in the new “Vermilion” makeup along with the return of the “Ochre” iteration this week.

The first of the two aforementioned iterations will come in full-family sizing and wears a tonal red color scheme while the latter style dons a light brown hue. The silhouette is constructed from harvested algae and then blended with an EVA material to create the foam upper as well as on the outsole. According to West and footwear designer Steven Smith at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in 2019, the Yeezy Foam Runner is the first Adidas Yeezy to be made in the United States and has plans for future styles to replace harmful dyes with natural ones.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermilion” will be released in adults ($80), kids ($60) and infants ($40) sizing while the “Ochre” iteration will only be available in adults sizing. Both pairs will launch this Friday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the new “Clay Brown” colorway of the Yeezy 500 is also releasing this Saturday and will be available in adults’ sizing at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Confirmed app for $200.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermilion” in kids’ sizing. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermilion” in infants’ sizing. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Ochre.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas