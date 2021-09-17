Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Ochre’ Drops This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line will soon be able to add another Yeezy Foam Runner style to their footwear rotation.

Today, the German sportswear giant confirmed on its Yeezy release calendar that the popular Yeezy Foam Runner will release in a new “Ochre” colorway this weekend.

The latest look for the rapper-turned-designer’s clog shoe will don a tonal light brown color scheme covering the entirety of the exposed foam upper and continues onto the tractioned outsole.

During Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in 2019, West and industry veteran Steven Smith shared details behind the Yeezy Foam Runner, revealing that the silhouette is crafted from harvested algae and then blended with an EVA material. The duo also revealed that the Foam Runner is the first Adidas Yeezy to be made in the United States and has plans for future Foam Runner releases to replace harmful dyes with natural ones.

“We’re going to be farming and going seed to sole, and [we’ll] have our own cotton hydroponic farm and our own hemp farm and our own wheat farm so we can see every element,” West said.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Ochre” will be released tomorrow via the Adidas Confirmed app and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will come with an $80 price tag.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Ochre.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The front view of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Ochre.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Ochre.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas