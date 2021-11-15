Another Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Style Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Yeezy Foam Runner is reportedly coming soon.

According to the latest post from Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the Yeezy foam clog will hit stores in the “Mx Sand Grey” makeup next month. Although an early look at the pair has yet to surface, the Yeezy insider shared mock-up images of the style to give sneaker fans an idea of what’s expected to release.

The images show that the Yeezy Foam Runner “Mx Sand Grey” will feature a predominantly two-tone brown and gray upper that’s covered with dark brown and neon pink accents throughout the entirety of the silhouette. According to Yeezy Mafia, the aforementioned accents have been randomly placed, meaning that no two pairs will look exactly the same.

West and footwear designer Steven Smith said at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in 2019 that the Yeezy Foam Runner is crafted from harvested algae that have been repurposed and blended with an EVA material to create the silhouette. The two also confirmed that the foam clog is the first Adidas Yeezy model to be made in the US.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Foam Runner “Mx Sand Grey” will be released at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers in December for a retail price of $80. Although the info was revealed by the Yeezy insider, the style’s launch has yet to be announced by the brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the new Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner shoe will reportedly hit shelves in a new “Stone Carbon” makeup in February 2022 for $200.