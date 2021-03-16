The Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot Is Reportedly Dropping In a Bold New Colorway This Month

Fans of the popular Adidas Yeezy footwear line may have a new Yeezy Desert Boot style to look forward to this month.

According to the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, the latest “Taupe Blue” colorway of the Kanye West-designed boot will hit shelves on March 29 for a retail price of $200. In addition to sharing the early release info, the Yeezy insider account also revealed an on-foot look at the forthcoming style, which showed a brown-based mesh upper that’s contrasted by darker and lighter suede overlay panels at the forefoot, sides, and heel counter. The shoe’s standout element is the bright blue vamp panels with the bold hue extending onto the rubberized midsole and outsole.

While the early release info and a first look at the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot were revealed by the Yeezy Mafia, the launch details have yet to be confirmed by the sportswear brand.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, additional shoes from the beloved Yeezy line are releasing in March. The brand has announced that the latest “Sea Teal” colorway of the Yeezy QNTM basketball sneaker will be available starting this Friday via the Confirmed app and at select Yeezy stockists for a retail price of $250, but that’s not all. The brand also revealed that the beloved Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in a new “Ash Pearl” colorway this Saturday via the app in full-family sizing for retail prices ranging from $140 to $220.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Sea Teal.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas